Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HALO opened at $60.98 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

