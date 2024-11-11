Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.1% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 139,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Nucor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,837.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,712 shares of company stock worth $3,980,235. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

