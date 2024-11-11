Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 51.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 24.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $467.93 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

