Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Raymond James lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $330.03 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average of $308.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

