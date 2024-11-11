Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 641 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PPL by 91.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,820 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,228,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,662 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,571,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,098,000 after purchasing an additional 202,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

