Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in State Street by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

