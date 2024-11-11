Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.4 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.