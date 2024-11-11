Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $324.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.92. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $388,931.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

