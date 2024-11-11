Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.47 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $433.80 and a 12 month high of $626.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

