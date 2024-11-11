Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after buying an additional 376,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after buying an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,767,000 after buying an additional 260,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $68.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

