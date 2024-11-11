Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $319.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.73 and its 200-day moving average is $340.35. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.