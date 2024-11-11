Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,296. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $477.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $337.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.00.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

