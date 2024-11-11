Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,791,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $14,770,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $228,313,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

FLUT stock opened at $248.04 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.63.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.23.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

