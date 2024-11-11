Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $292.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $208.09 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

