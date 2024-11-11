Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $211.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.40 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

