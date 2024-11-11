Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $171.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.84 and a 12-month high of $172.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

