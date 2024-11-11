Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

