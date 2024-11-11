Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $3,989,693. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

