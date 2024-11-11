Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $795.04 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.35 and a 12-month high of $799.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $721.55 and its 200-day moving average is $671.19. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.