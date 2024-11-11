Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $502.82 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.38 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

