Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

SBR stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5144 per share. This represents a $6.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

