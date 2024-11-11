Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 630,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 108.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 249.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 274,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 195,745 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 845.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

