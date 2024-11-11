Vista Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,661,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $589.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.29.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,852.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total value of $8,827,174.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,302,705.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,416 shares of company stock valued at $112,638,243. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.