WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after buying an additional 273,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $340,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

