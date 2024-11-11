WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth about $816,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WNS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 16.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 320,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 44,627 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

