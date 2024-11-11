Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 556.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 59,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $399.31 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.43 and a fifty-two week high of $403.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

