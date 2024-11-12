11,233 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

