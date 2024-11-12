115 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $191.45 and a one year high of $261.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

