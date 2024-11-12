13,968 Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

