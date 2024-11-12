576 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

CMG stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

