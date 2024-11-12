604 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of DINO opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

