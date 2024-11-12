636 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Impinj by 8.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 143,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total value of $109,985.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,442.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 317,685 shares of company stock valued at $63,262,298 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PI opened at $199.30 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.01. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.