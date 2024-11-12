752 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Avista alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 559.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

Avista Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.