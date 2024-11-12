Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

