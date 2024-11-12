Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

