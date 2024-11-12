Amalgamated Bank Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Datadog by 1,597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $138.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,186 shares of company stock valued at $39,962,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

