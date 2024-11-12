Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,120 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day moving average of $255.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

