Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

