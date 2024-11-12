Assetmark Inc. Acquires 65,894 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

