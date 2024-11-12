Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2,706.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after buying an additional 564,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

