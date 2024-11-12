Assetmark Inc. Buys 9,787 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.4 %

SNY opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.