Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,193.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,956.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,860.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,363.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2,275.90.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $55.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

