Assetmark Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock worth $4,612,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

