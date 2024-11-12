Assetmark Inc. Has $7.86 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

NYSE ATO opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.40 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

