Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,385 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,210,000 after buying an additional 436,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,455 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,764 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,120,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

