Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $8,635,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $5,396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.