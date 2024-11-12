Assetmark Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $556.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

