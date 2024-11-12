Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 994,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $213.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

