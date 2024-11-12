Assetmark Inc. Sells 12,653 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

