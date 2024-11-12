Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,607,475 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

